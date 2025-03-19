Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.310-9.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY26 guidance to $7.31-9.10 EPS.
Signet Jewelers Stock Performance
SIG opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers
In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.
