SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 17.1% increase from SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

FCTE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,331. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $437.41 million and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors.

