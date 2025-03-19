StockNews.com Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

NBHC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 217,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,575. National Bank has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 36.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in National Bank by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 141,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after buying an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in National Bank by 1,207.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

