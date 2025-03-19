Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as high as C$3.99. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands.

Supremex Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.