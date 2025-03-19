Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TMHC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. 1,061,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,997. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.06. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

