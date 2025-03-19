Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Team Trading Down 11.8 %

Team stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 34,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.91. Team has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Earnings History for Team (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.