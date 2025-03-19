Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Team Trading Down 11.8 %

Team stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 34,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.91. Team has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

