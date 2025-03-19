The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$154.81 and traded as low as C$141.04. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$143.14, with a volume of 106,673 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
