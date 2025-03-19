The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$154.81 and traded as low as C$141.04. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$143.14, with a volume of 106,673 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSG

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.