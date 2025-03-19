The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $52.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,864. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

