TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 14,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 70,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

