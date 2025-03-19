Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 173,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,708. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,342.45. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,681.90. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $186,882 in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

