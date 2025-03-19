Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $6.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 700 shares.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
