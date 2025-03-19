Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $6.50. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 422,094 shares.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

