VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $5.52 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $274.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.