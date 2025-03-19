VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $526,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.