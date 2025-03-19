VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

