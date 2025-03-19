VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.9% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

