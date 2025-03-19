VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

