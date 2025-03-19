Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.30. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,804 shares traded.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $736.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRD. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
