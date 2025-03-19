Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.30. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,804 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $736.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRD. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

