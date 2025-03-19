Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.07% of Zepp Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 price target on shares of Zepp Health and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

