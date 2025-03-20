Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of 6.09-6.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

