Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.91. 6,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 177,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

