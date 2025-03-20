Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Issues Earnings Results

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Alto Neuroscience stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

