Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Issues Earnings Results

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09, Zacks reports.
Alto Neuroscience Price Performance
Alto Neuroscience stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.
About Alto Neuroscience
