Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,194 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 475,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

