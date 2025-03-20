Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $80,769.36 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,940.94. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 475,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

