Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.35. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 158,214 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

