Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (ACQ, APM, ATD, BYD, CG, DE, DOL, LCUT, LENZ, LULU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 20th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM)

had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$2.10 to C$2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.00 to C$86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$82.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$280.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$281.00 to C$286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$277.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$240.00 to C$200.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$275.00 to C$260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.80 to C$10.30. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$156.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $6.75 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.50.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$97.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $171.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$18.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $226.00 to $208.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

