Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 719,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 250,699 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AACT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

