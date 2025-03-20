Arvest Investments Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

