ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

ATN International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,350. ATN International has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.60.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

