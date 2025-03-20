AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

NYSE T opened at $26.85 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

