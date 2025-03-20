AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.70.

TSE ACQ traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.00. 33,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.03. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$13.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

