AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.70.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
