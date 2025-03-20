Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.95 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 116.60 ($1.51). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 4,521,298 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.59.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

