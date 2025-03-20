Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Up 10.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

