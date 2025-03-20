Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.92 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 7,015 shares changing hands.

Beowulf Mining Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.90.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.