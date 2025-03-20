Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks represent shares in companies that provide data storage services over the internet, enabling users to store their information on remote servers rather than on local hardware. These stocks are popular with investors due to the growing reliance on cloud computing solutions, which offer scalability, security, and flexibility for both businesses and individuals managing large amounts of digital data. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 492,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.85. 65,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Tuya stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 1,808,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 0.39. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63.

