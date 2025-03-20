Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.11. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 13,753 shares changing hands.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.