Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.80. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

