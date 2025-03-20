BK Technologies (BKTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect BK Technologies to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,276. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BK Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 3,882.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

