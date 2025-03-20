BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 199.20 ($2.58). Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.57).
BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.38.
BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.
BlackRock Income and Growth Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Income and Growth
The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.
