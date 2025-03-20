BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 199.20 ($2.58). Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.57).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.38.

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Income and Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

