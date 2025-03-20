Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.