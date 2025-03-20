BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.3% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $843.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $979.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

