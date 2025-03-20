BluePointe Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $375.05 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.51.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

