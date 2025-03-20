Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,857 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 315.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 24.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,364 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

Garmin stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $138.86 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average is $201.28.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.