Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %
Starbucks stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
