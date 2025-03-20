Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Starbucks stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.