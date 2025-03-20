Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 1.8 %

SONY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.