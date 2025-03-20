Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 571.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

