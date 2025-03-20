boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.13 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.34), with a volume of 6,972,090 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £336.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.11.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 320,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,492.33 ($129,009.76). Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.

