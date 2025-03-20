Boston Partners Sells 1,148 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $57,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $719.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $728.45 and its 200 day moving average is $704.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.67.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

