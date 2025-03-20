Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $419.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 210.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after buying an additional 128,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

