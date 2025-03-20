Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 104,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 309,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).
Bradda Head Lithium Trading Down 14.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.32.
Bradda Head Lithium Company Profile
The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
